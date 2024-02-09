As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 12th-17th:
- Monday, February 12
- GMA Concert Series: Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott
- Donny Deutsch (Best Super Bowl commercials)
- Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
- Tuesday, February 13
- Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals
- JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
- Joe Wicks (Feel Good in 15)
- Wednesday, February 14
- Amy Schumer (Life & Beth)
- Do You Trust Your Partner – Valentine’s Day event:
- Mario Dedivanovic (Makeup artist)
- Andrew Fitzsimons (Hairstylist)
- Kathy Buccio (Stylist)
- Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals
- Vape Nation – Part One (Report on the effects and dangers of vaping)
- Thursday, February 15
- Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals
- John Quiñones (What Would You Do?)
- Bobi and Barbi Wine (Bobi Wine: The People’s President)
- Vape Nation – Part Two (Report on the effects and dangers of vaping)
- Friday, February 16
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (President’s Day deals)
- Kendall Dorsey (Hairstylist)
- GMA surprises a high school football team
- Saturday, February 17
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.