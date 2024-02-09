As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 12th-17th:

Monday, February 12 GMA Concert Series: Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott Donny Deutsch (Best Super Bowl commercials) Ryan Seacrest ( American Idol

Tuesday, February 13 Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals JB Smoove ( Curb Your Enthusiasm ) Joe Wicks ( Feel Good in 15 )

Wednesday, February 14 Amy Schumer ( Life & Beth Do You Trust Your Partner – Valentine’s Day event: Mario Dedivanovic (Makeup artist) Andrew Fitzsimons (Hairstylist) Kathy Buccio (Stylist) Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals Vape Nation – Part One (Report on the effects and dangers of vaping)

Thursday, February 15 Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals John Quiñones ( What Would You Do? ) Bobi and Barbi Wine ( Bobi Wine: The People’s President Vape Nation – Part Two (Report on the effects and dangers of vaping)

Friday, February 16 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (President’s Day deals) Kendall Dorsey (Hairstylist) GMA surprises a high school football team

Saturday, February 17 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.