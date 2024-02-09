“GMA” Guest List: Bobi Wine, Amy Schumer and More to Appear Week of February 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 12th-17th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 12th-17th:

  • Monday, February 12
    • GMA Concert Series: Dionne Warwick and Damon Elliott
    • Donny Deutsch (Best Super Bowl commercials)
    • Ryan Seacrest (American Idol)
  • Tuesday, February 13
    • Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals
    • JB Smoove (Curb Your Enthusiasm)
    • Joe Wicks (Feel Good in 15)
  • Wednesday, February 14
    • Amy Schumer (Life & Beth)
    • Do You Trust Your Partner – Valentine’s Day event:
      • Mario Dedivanovic (Makeup artist)
      • Andrew Fitzsimons (Hairstylist)
      • Kathy Buccio (Stylist)
    • Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals
    • Vape Nation – Part One (Report on the effects and dangers of vaping)
  • Thursday, February 15
    • Valentine’s Day-themed Deals & Steals
    • John Quiñones (What Would You Do?)
    • Bobi and Barbi Wine (Bobi Wine: The People’s President)
    • Vape Nation – Part Two (Report on the effects and dangers of vaping)
  • Friday, February 16
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (President’s Day deals)
    • Kendall Dorsey (Hairstylist)
    • GMA surprises a high school football team
  • Saturday, February 17
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

