As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of February 5th-10th:
- Monday, February 5
- Chef Ming Tsai (Favorite recipes in honor of Chinese New Year)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Report on the effects of live gaming and tweens
- Deborah Roberts reports on new research regarding depression and how it affects African American women
- Tuesday, February 6
- Chefs Joe Isidori and Antonia Lofaso square off in a Super Bowl tailgate competition
- A’ja Wilson (Dear Black Girls)
- Performance by Il Divo
- Wednesday, February 7
- Performance by Charlie Wilson
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
- Thursday, February 8
- Performance by Zara Larsson
- Rob Gronkowski (Super Bowl predictions)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson featuring products $20 or less
- David Furnish (GMA exclusive preview of the upcoming auction featuring memorabilia of his husband, superstar Elton John)
- Friday, February 9
- Stephen A. Smith (ESPN analyst; Super Bowl preview)
- National Pizza Day party
- “The Right Stuff” Series: Lori Bergamotto shares Valentine’s Day deals
- Will Reeve interviews the wives of players on the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs teams.
- Saturday, February 10
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
