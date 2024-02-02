As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 5th-10th:

Monday, February 5 Chef Ming Tsai (Favorite recipes in honor of Chinese New Year) Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary ) Report on the effects of live gaming and tweens Deborah Roberts reports on new research regarding depression and how it affects African American women

Tuesday, February 6 Chefs Joe Isidori and Antonia Lofaso square off in a Super Bowl tailgate competition A’ja Wilson ( Dear Black Girls ) Performance by Il Divo

Wednesday, February 7 Performance by Charlie Wilson Sheryl Lee Ralph ( Abbott Elementary )

Thursday, February 8 Performance by Zara Larsson Rob Gronkowski (Super Bowl predictions) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson featuring products $20 or less David Furnish ( GMA exclusive preview of the upcoming auction featuring memorabilia of his husband, superstar Elton John)

Friday, February 9 Stephen A. Smith ( ESPN National Pizza Day party “The Right Stuff” Series: Lori Bergamotto shares Valentine’s Day deals Will Reeve interviews the wives of players on the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs teams.

Saturday, February 10 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.