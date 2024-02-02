“GMA” Guest List: Quinta Brunson, Rob Gronkowski and More to Appear Week of February 5th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for February 5th-10th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

GMA Guests for the Week of February 5th-10th:

  • Monday, February 5
    • Chef Ming Tsai (Favorite recipes in honor of Chinese New Year)
    • Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
    • Report on the effects of live gaming and tweens
    • Deborah Roberts reports on new research regarding depression and how it affects African American women
  • Tuesday, February 6
    • Chefs Joe Isidori and Antonia Lofaso square off in a Super Bowl tailgate competition
    • A’ja Wilson (Dear Black Girls)
    • Performance by Il Divo
  • Wednesday, February 7
    • Performance by Charlie Wilson
    • Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
  • Thursday, February 8
    • Performance by Zara Larsson
    • Rob Gronkowski (Super Bowl predictions)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson featuring products $20 or less
    • David Furnish (GMA exclusive preview of the upcoming auction featuring memorabilia of his husband, superstar Elton John)
  • Friday, February 9
    • Stephen A. Smith (ESPN analyst; Super Bowl preview)
    • National Pizza Day party
    • “The Right Stuff” Series: Lori Bergamotto shares Valentine’s Day deals
    • Will Reeve interviews the wives of players on the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs teams.
  • Saturday, February 10
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

