“GMA” Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Alaqua Cox and More to Appear Week of January 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 15th-20th:
- Monday, January 15
- GMA celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
- Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
- Alaqua Cox (Echo)
- Chip Conley (Learning to Love Midlife)
- GMA’s new Super Bowl kid correspondent
- Tuesday, January 16
- Performance by Brittney Spencer
- Alex Michaelides (The Fury)
- Chef Michael Chernow (Revamping your meal plans)
- Wednesday, January 17
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
- Performance by Prince Royce featuring Gabito Ballesteros
- Mariana van Zeller (Nat Geo’s Trafficked)
- Thursday, January 18
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Matt Nolan (Barry’s Bootcamp fitness instructor)
- Friday, January 19
- Sherry Cola (Good Trouble)
- Joey Graziadei (The Bachelor)
- GMA’s new book pick
- Saturday, January 20
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.