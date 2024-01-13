“GMA” Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Alaqua Cox and More to Appear Week of January 15th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 15th-20th:

Monday, January 15 GMA celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day Sofia Vergara ( Griselda ) Alaqua Cox ( Echo ) Chip Conley ( Learning to Love Midlife ) GMA ’s new Super Bowl kid correspondent

Tuesday, January 16 Performance by Brittney Spencer Alex Michaelides ( The Fury ) Chef Michael Chernow (Revamping your meal plans)

Wednesday, January 17 Jeffrey Wright ( American Fiction ) Performance by Prince Royce featuring Gabito Ballesteros Mariana van Zeller (Nat Geo’s Trafficked )

Thursday, January 18 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Matt Nolan (Barry’s Bootcamp fitness instructor)

Friday, January 19 Sherry Cola ( Good Trouble ) Joey Graziadei ( The Bachelor ) GMA’s new book pick

Saturday, January 20 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



