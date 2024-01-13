“GMA” Guest List: Jeffrey Wright, Alaqua Cox and More to Appear Week of January 15th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 15th-20th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 15th-20th:

  • Monday, January 15
    • GMA celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day
    • Sofia Vergara (Griselda)
    • Alaqua Cox (Echo)
    • Chip Conley (Learning to Love Midlife)
    • GMA’s new Super Bowl kid correspondent
  • Tuesday, January 16
    • Performance by Brittney Spencer
    • Alex Michaelides (The Fury)
    • Chef Michael Chernow (Revamping your meal plans)
  • Wednesday, January 17
    • Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
    • Performance by Prince Royce featuring Gabito Ballesteros
    • Mariana van Zeller (Nat Geo’s Trafficked)
  • Thursday, January 18
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Matt Nolan (Barry’s Bootcamp fitness instructor)
  • Friday, January 19
  • Saturday, January 20
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.