“GMA” Guest List: Cast of “Argylle” and More to Appear Week of January 29th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 29th-February 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 29th-February 3rd:

  • Monday, January 29
  • Tuesday, January 30
    • Emma Stone (Poor Things)
    • Megan Thee Stallion
    • Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O’Hara (Argylle)
    • GMA February Book Club Pick
  • Wednesday, January 31
  • Thursday, February 1
    • Nate Burkus and Jeremiah Brent (New home décor line)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson, featuring small Black-owned businesses
  • Friday, February 2
    • R&B superstar Usher talks with ABC News contributor Kelley Carter
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson, featuring small Black-owned businesses
    • Preview of National Geographic’s new limited series Genius: MLK/X
  • Saturday, February 3
    • Justin Chapple (Food & Wine editor; ideas for easy weeknight meals)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.