As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 29th-February 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of January 29th-February 3rd:

Monday, January 29 Sam Rockwell and Bryan Cranston ( Argylle ) Tabitha Brown ( I Did a New Thing ) Laurence Fishburne ( Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Kylie Kelce (wife of NFL star Jason Kelce)

Tuesday, January 30 Emma Stone ( Poor Things Megan Thee Stallion Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O’Hara ( Argylle ) GMA February Book Club Pick

Wednesday, January 31 Demi Moore ( Feud: Capote vs. The Swans Performance by the Detroit Youth Choir Dua Lipa and actor Henry Cavill ( Argylle )

Thursday, February 1 Nate Burkus and Jeremiah Brent (New home décor line) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson, featuring small Black-owned businesses

Friday, February 2 R&B superstar Usher talks with ABC News contributor Kelley Carter Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson, featuring small Black-owned businesses Preview of National Geographic’s new limited series Genius: MLK/X

Saturday, February 3 Justin Chapple ( Food & Wine editor; ideas for easy weeknight meals)



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.