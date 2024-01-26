As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 29th-February 3rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 29th-February 3rd:
- Monday, January 29
- Sam Rockwell and Bryan Cranston (Argylle)
- Tabitha Brown (I Did a New Thing)
- Laurence Fishburne (Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur)
- Kylie Kelce (wife of NFL star Jason Kelce)
- Tuesday, January 30
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Bryce Dallas Howard and Catherine O’Hara (Argylle)
- GMA February Book Club Pick
- Wednesday, January 31
- Demi Moore (Feud: Capote vs. The Swans)
- Performance by the Detroit Youth Choir
- Dua Lipa and actor Henry Cavill (Argylle)
- Thursday, February 1
- Nate Burkus and Jeremiah Brent (New home décor line)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson, featuring small Black-owned businesses
- Friday, February 2
- R&B superstar Usher talks with ABC News contributor Kelley Carter
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson, featuring small Black-owned businesses
- Preview of National Geographic’s new limited series Genius: MLK/X
- Saturday, February 3
- Justin Chapple (Food & Wine editor; ideas for easy weeknight meals)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.