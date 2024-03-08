As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 11th-16th:

Monday, March 11 GMA ’s Oscars After Party with Lara Spencer reporting live from Los Angeles Joe Zee, Bevy Smith, Kahlana Barfield Brown and Christopher Palu recap Oscar red carpet fashions Performance by Paul Russell

Tuesday, March 12 Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Exclusive Interview: Jenifer Lewis speaks with Robin Roberts Musical performance by Water for Elephants (Broadway)

Wednesday, March 13 Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Tamron Hall Watch Where They Hide ) Angela Bassett ( 9-1-1 ) Jenn Lueke (Tips on how to make five meals for $50) Exclusive interview: Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn-Sigler sit down with Robin Roberts

Thursday, March 14 Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Exclusive Interview: Regina King talks with Robin Roberts Maya Feller (5 meals for $50; Registered dietician and nutritionist)

Friday, March 15 GMA Song Reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) Chef Von Diaz ( Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking ) Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson ( The Book Case ) The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best items for a restful sleep)

Saturday, March 16 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.