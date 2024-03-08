“GMA” Guest List: Jennifer Lewis, Regina King and More to Appear Week of March 11th

by |
Tags: , , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 11th-16th:

  • Monday, March 11
    • GMA’s Oscars After Party with Lara Spencer reporting live from Los Angeles
    • Joe Zee, Bevy Smith, Kahlana Barfield Brown and Christopher Palu recap Oscar red carpet fashions
    • Performance by Paul Russell
  • Tuesday, March 12
  • Wednesday, March 13
    • Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
    • Tamron Hall (Watch Where They Hide)
    • Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
    • Jenn Lueke (Tips on how to make five meals for $50)
    • Exclusive interview: Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn-Sigler sit down with Robin Roberts
  • Thursday, March 14
    • Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Exclusive Interview: Regina King talks with Robin Roberts
    • Maya Feller (5 meals for $50; Registered dietician and nutritionist)
  • Friday, March 15
    • GMA Song Reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
    • Chef Von Diaz (Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking)
    • Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best items for a restful sleep)
  • Saturday, March 16
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.