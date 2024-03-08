As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 11th-16th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 11th-16th:
- Monday, March 11
- GMA’s Oscars After Party with Lara Spencer reporting live from Los Angeles
- Joe Zee, Bevy Smith, Kahlana Barfield Brown and Christopher Palu recap Oscar red carpet fashions
- Performance by Paul Russell
- Tuesday, March 12
- Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
- Exclusive Interview: Jenifer Lewis speaks with Robin Roberts
- Musical performance by Water for Elephants (Broadway)
- Wednesday, March 13
- Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
- Tamron Hall (Watch Where They Hide)
- Angela Bassett (9-1-1)
- Jenn Lueke (Tips on how to make five meals for $50)
- Exclusive interview: Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn-Sigler sit down with Robin Roberts
- Thursday, March 14
- Exclusive song reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Exclusive Interview: Regina King talks with Robin Roberts
- Maya Feller (5 meals for $50; Registered dietician and nutritionist)
- Friday, March 15
- GMA Song Reveal: Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
- Chef Von Diaz (Islas: A Celebration of Tropical Cooking)
- Charlie Gibson and Kate Gibson (The Book Case)
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Testing the best items for a restful sleep)
- Saturday, March 16
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.