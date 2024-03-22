“GMA” Guest List: Gisele Bündchen, Joey King and More to Appear Week of March 25th

by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 18th-23rd:

  • Monday, March 25
    • Parents of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich speak out on the one-year anniversary of their son being detained in Russia
    • Report on women’s health during Endometriosis Awareness Month
    • GMA checks in with the community of Rolling Fork, Mississippi (Recovery efforts)
  • Tuesday, March 26
    • Gisele Bündchen (Nourish)
    • Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott (Ripley)
    • Jonathan Haidt (The Anxious Generation)
    • Joey Graziadei (The Bachelor)
  • Wednesday, March 27
    • Performance by Lauren Daigle
    • Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn M. Ireland (Inexpensive and impressive home improvements)
    • Lori Bergamotto tests suitcases
  • Thursday, March 28
  • Friday, March 29
    • Celebration of the 10th year of the Broadway musical Aladdin
    • Musical performance by Sheryl Crow
    • GMA Buzz Pick
  • Saturday, March 30
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.