As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of March 18th-23rd:

Monday, March 25 Parents of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich speak out on the one-year anniversary of their son being detained in Russia Report on women’s health during Endometriosis Awareness Month GMA checks in with the community of Rolling Fork, Mississippi (Recovery efforts)

Tuesday, March 26 Gisele Bündchen ( Nourish ) Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott ( Ripley ) Jonathan Haidt ( The Anxious Generation ) Joey Graziadei ( The Bachelor

Wednesday, March 27 Performance by Lauren Daigle Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn M. Ireland (Inexpensive and impressive home improvements) Lori Bergamotto tests suitcases

Thursday, March 28 Barbara Corcoran ( Shark Tank Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Lori Bergamotto (Tests airplane pillows) Joey King and Logan Lerman ( We Were the Lucky Ones

Friday, March 29 Celebration of the 10th year of the Broadway musical Aladdin Musical performance by Sheryl Crow GMA Buzz Pick

Saturday, March 30 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.