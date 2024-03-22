As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for March 25th-30th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of March 25th-30th:
- Monday, March 25
- Parents of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich speak out on the one-year anniversary of their son being detained in Russia
- Report on women’s health during Endometriosis Awareness Month
- GMA checks in with the community of Rolling Fork, Mississippi (Recovery efforts)
- Tuesday, March 26
- Gisele Bündchen (Nourish)
- Dakota Fanning and Andrew Scott (Ripley)
- Jonathan Haidt (The Anxious Generation)
- Joey Graziadei (The Bachelor)
- Wednesday, March 27
- Performance by Lauren Daigle
- Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Kathryn M. Ireland (Inexpensive and impressive home improvements)
- Lori Bergamotto tests suitcases
- Thursday, March 28
- Barbara Corcoran (Shark Tank)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Lori Bergamotto (Tests airplane pillows)
- Joey King and Logan Lerman (We Were the Lucky Ones)
- Friday, March 29
- Celebration of the 10th year of the Broadway musical Aladdin
- Musical performance by Sheryl Crow
- GMA Buzz Pick
- Saturday, March 30
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.