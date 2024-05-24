“GMA” Guest List: Carrie-Anne Moss, Richard Gere and More to Appear Week of May 27th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 27th-June 1st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of May 27th-June 1st:

  • Monday, May 27
    • Chef Tyler Florence (American Grill)
    • Carrie-Anne Moss (The Acolyte)
    • Last-minute Memorial Day sales
  • Tuesday, May 28
    • Richard Gere (Longing)
    • Performance from the cast of The Who’s TOMMY
    • Lori Bergamotto (Easy backyard upgrade ideas)
    • GMA Grocery Challenge
  • Wednesday, May 29
    • Lori Bergamotto (Rests the best flip-flops on National Flip-Flop Day)
    • Lainey Wilson
    • Ron Howard (Jim Henson: Idea Man)
  • Thursday, May 30
    • Sunny Hostin (The View)
    • Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Gypsy Rose Blanchard discusses her new series and shares what life is like for her today
  • Friday, May 31
    • Winner of the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Beach essentials)
    • Ike Ejiochi (Tips for traveling to Mexico on a budget)
    • Performance by Tomorrow X Together
    • Report on the new trend of AI trainers
  • Saturday, June 1
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.