As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 27th-June 1st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 27th-June 1st:
- Monday, May 27
- Chef Tyler Florence (American Grill)
- Carrie-Anne Moss (The Acolyte)
- Last-minute Memorial Day sales
- Tuesday, May 28
- Richard Gere (Longing)
- Performance from the cast of The Who’s TOMMY
- Lori Bergamotto (Easy backyard upgrade ideas)
- GMA Grocery Challenge
- Wednesday, May 29
- Lori Bergamotto (Rests the best flip-flops on National Flip-Flop Day)
- Lainey Wilson
- Ron Howard (Jim Henson: Idea Man)
- Thursday, May 30
- Sunny Hostin (The View)
- Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson
- Gypsy Rose Blanchard discusses her new series and shares what life is like for her today
- Friday, May 31
- Winner of the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Beach essentials)
- Ike Ejiochi (Tips for traveling to Mexico on a budget)
- Performance by Tomorrow X Together
- Report on the new trend of AI trainers
- Saturday, June 1
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
