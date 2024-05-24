As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 27th-June 1st. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of May 27th-June 1st:

Monday, May 27 Chef Tyler Florence ( American Grill ) Carrie-Anne Moss ( The Acolyte ) Last-minute Memorial Day sales

Tuesday, May 28 Richard Gere ( Longing ) Performance from the cast of The Who’s TOMMY Lori Bergamotto (Easy backyard upgrade ideas) GMA Grocery Challenge

Wednesday, May 29 Lori Bergamotto (Rests the best flip-flops on National Flip-Flop Day) Lainey Wilson Ron Howard ( Jim Henson: Idea Man )

Thursday, May 30 Sunny Hostin ( The View ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Gypsy Rose Blanchard discusses her new series and shares what life is like for her today

Friday, May 31 Winner of the 2024 Scripps National Spelling Bee The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto (Beach essentials) Ike Ejiochi (Tips for traveling to Mexico on a budget) Performance by Tomorrow X Together Report on the new trend of AI trainers

Saturday, June 1 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



