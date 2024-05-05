As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of May 6th-11th:
- Monday, May 6
- Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby
- Freya Allen (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)
- Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Breakfast in Bed Series
- Jennifer Lopez (Atlas)
- Live morning event with Gio Benitez at the Empire State Building
- Tuesday, May 7
- Deborah Roberts reports on the Met Gala
- Whoopi Goldberg (Bits and Pieces; The View)
- Breakfast in Bed Series: Chef Emeril Lagasse
- Performance by Dierks Bentley
- Wednesday, May 8
- Performance by Mickey Guyton
- Jennifer Connelly (Dark Matter)
- Breakfast in Bed Series
- Zac Posen (Fashion designer)
- Robin Roberts shares her visit with Elmo and Sesame Street during Mental Health Awareness Month
- Thursday, May 9
- Ricki Lake
- Deals & Steals Mother’s Day gift ideas with Tory Johnson
- Owen Teague and Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)
- Sean Paul (Live Nation Concert Week)
- Breakfast in Bed Series
- Friday, May 10
- The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
- Ashan Singh shares tips for traveling to New Orleans on a budget
- Breakfast in Bed Series
- Saturday, May 11
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.