As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

  • Monday, May 6
    • Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby
    • Freya Allen (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)
    • Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Breakfast in Bed Series
    • Jennifer Lopez (Atlas)
    • Live morning event with Gio Benitez at the Empire State Building
  • Tuesday, May 7
    • Deborah Roberts reports on the Met Gala
    • Whoopi Goldberg (Bits and Pieces; The View)
    • Breakfast in Bed Series: Chef Emeril Lagasse
    • Performance by Dierks Bentley
  • Wednesday, May 8
    • Performance by Mickey Guyton
    • Jennifer Connelly (Dark Matter)
    • Breakfast in Bed Series
    • Zac Posen (Fashion designer)
    • Robin Roberts shares her visit with Elmo and Sesame Street during Mental Health Awareness Month
  • Thursday, May 9
    • Ricki Lake
    • Deals & Steals Mother’s Day gift ideas with Tory Johnson
    • Owen Teague and Kevin Durand (Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes)
    • Sean Paul (Live Nation Concert Week)
    • Breakfast in Bed Series
  • Friday, May 10
    • The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto
    • Ashan Singh shares tips for traveling to New Orleans on a budget
    • Breakfast in Bed Series
  • Saturday, May 11
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.