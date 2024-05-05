As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for May 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of May 6th-11th:

Monday, May 6 Performance by the cast of Broadway’s The Great Gatsby Freya Allen ( Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ) Celebrating the 25th anniversary of Breakfast in Bed Series Jennifer Lopez ( Atlas ) Live morning event with Gio Benitez at the Empire State Building

Tuesday, May 7 Deborah Roberts reports on the Met Gala Whoopi Goldberg ( Bits and Pieces; The View ) Breakfast in Bed Series: Chef Emeril Lagasse Performance by Dierks Bentley

Wednesday, May 8 Performance by Mickey Guyton Jennifer Connelly ( Dark Matter ) Breakfast in Bed Series Zac Posen (Fashion designer) Robin Roberts shares her visit with Elmo and Sesame Street during Mental Health Awareness Month

Thursday, May 9 Ricki Lake Deals & Steals Mother’s Day gift ideas with Tory Johnson Owen Teague and Kevin Durand ( Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ) Sean Paul (Live Nation Concert Week) Breakfast in Bed Series

Friday, May 10 The Right Stuff series with Lori Bergamotto Ashan Singh shares tips for traveling to New Orleans on a budget Breakfast in Bed Series

Saturday, May 11 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.