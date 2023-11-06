“GMA” Guest List: Mariah Carey, Megan Fox and More to Appear Week of November 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of November 6th-11th:
- Monday, November 6
- Mariah Carey
- GMA Book Club November pick reveal
- Rebecca Yarros (Iron Flame)
- Tuesday, November 7
- Holly Marie (Finding Baby Holly)
- Megan Fox (Pretty Boys Are Poisonous)
- Alex Aster (Nightbane)
- Wednesday, November 8
- Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan (Hosts of the CMA Awards)
- Bob Woodruff with Lee Woodruff on his time in Iraq
- Chat and performance by Megan Moroney
- Thursday, November 9
- CMA Awards recap
- Candace Parker (WNBA)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, November 10
- GMA celebrates Veterans Day
- Lauren Simmons (Make Money Move)
- Jennifer Fraser (The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs)
- Christopher Bensch (Toy Hall of Fame inductees)
- Saturday, November 11
- GMA Book Club November pick author
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.