“GMA” Guest List: Mariah Carey, Megan Fox and More to Appear Week of November 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 6th-11th:

  • Monday, November 6
    • Mariah Carey
    • GMA Book Club November pick reveal
    • Rebecca Yarros (Iron Flame)
  • Tuesday, November 7
    • Holly Marie (Finding Baby Holly)
    • Megan Fox (Pretty Boys Are Poisonous)
    • Alex Aster (Nightbane)
  • Wednesday, November 8
    • Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan (Hosts of the CMA Awards)
    • Bob Woodruff with Lee Woodruff on his time in Iraq
    • Chat and performance by Megan Moroney
  • Thursday, November 9
    • CMA Awards recap
    • Candace Parker (WNBA)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, November 10
    • GMA celebrates Veterans Day
    • Lauren Simmons (Make Money Move)
    • Jennifer Fraser (The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs)
    • Christopher Bensch (Toy Hall of Fame inductees)
  • Saturday, November 11
    • GMA Book Club November pick author
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

