“GMA” Guest List: Mariah Carey, Megan Fox and More to Appear Week of November 6th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for November 6th-11th. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of November 6th-11th:

Monday, November 6 Mariah Carey GMA Book Club November pick reveal Rebecca Yarros ( Iron Flame )

Tuesday, November 7 Holly Marie ( Finding Baby Holly ) Megan Fox ( Pretty Boys Are Poisonous ) Alex Aster ( Nightbane )

Wednesday, November 8 Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan (Hosts of the CMA Awards) Bob Woodruff with Lee Woodruff on his time in Iraq Chat and performance by Megan Moroney

Thursday, November 9 CMA Awards recap Candace Parker (WNBA) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, November 10 GMA celebrates Veterans Day Lauren Simmons ( Make Money Move ) Jennifer Fraser ( The Secret Life of Dancing Dogs ) Christopher Bensch (Toy Hall of Fame inductees)

Saturday, November 11 GMA Book Club November pick author Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



