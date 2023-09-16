“GMA” Guest List: Leslie Jones, Alfonso Ribeiro and More to Appear Week of September 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 18th-23rd:

Monday, September 18 Julie Chen Moonves ( But First, God ) Ryan Seacrest Leslie Jones ( Leslie F*cking Jones ) Chef Gina Homolka ( Skinnytaste Simple )

Tuesday, September 19 Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin ( The Home Edit Stay Organized ) Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping nutrition director and registered dietitian)

Wednesday, September 20 Hispanic Heritage Month Latina Health Series: María Elena Salinas (Journalist) Jacinda Ardern (former New Zealand Prime Minister) Ultimate Home Makeover with Catherine Mootz (Home Depot brand communications and public relations manager) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 21 Latina Health Series María Elena Salinas Alfonso Ribeiro Chefs Alexandra Hill and Rodrigo Fernandini Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 22 TV personality, chef and cookbook author Aarti Sequeira ( Unwind ) Angie Kim ( Happiness Falls )

Saturday, September 23 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



