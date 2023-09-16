“GMA” Guest List: Leslie Jones, Alfonso Ribeiro and More to Appear Week of September 18th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 18th-23rd:
- Monday, September 18
- Julie Chen Moonves (But First, God)
- Ryan Seacrest
- Leslie Jones (Leslie F*cking Jones)
- Chef Gina Homolka (Skinnytaste Simple)
- Tuesday, September 19
- Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (The Home Edit Stay Organized)
- Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping nutrition director and registered dietitian)
- Wednesday, September 20
- Hispanic Heritage Month Latina Health Series: María Elena Salinas (Journalist)
- Jacinda Ardern (former New Zealand Prime Minister)
- Ultimate Home Makeover with Catherine Mootz (Home Depot brand communications and public relations manager)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Thursday, September 21
- Latina Health Series María Elena Salinas
- Alfonso Ribeiro
- Chefs Alexandra Hill and Rodrigo Fernandini
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 22
- TV personality, chef and cookbook author Aarti Sequeira (Unwind)
- Angie Kim (Happiness Falls)
- Saturday, September 23
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.