“GMA” Guest List: Leslie Jones, Alfonso Ribeiro and More to Appear Week of September 18th

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of September 18th-23rd:

  • Monday, September 18
    • Julie Chen Moonves (But First, God)
    • Ryan Seacrest
    • Leslie Jones (Leslie F*cking Jones)
    • Chef Gina Homolka (Skinnytaste Simple)
  • Tuesday, September 19
    • Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin (The Home Edit Stay Organized)
    • Stefani Sassos (Good Housekeeping nutrition director and registered dietitian)
  • Wednesday, September 20
    • Hispanic Heritage Month Latina Health Series: María Elena Salinas (Journalist)
    • Jacinda Ardern (former New Zealand Prime Minister)
    • Ultimate Home Makeover with Catherine Mootz (Home Depot brand communications and public relations manager)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Thursday, September 21
    • Latina Health Series María Elena Salinas
    • Alfonso Ribeiro
    • Chefs Alexandra Hill and Rodrigo Fernandini
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 22
    • TV personality, chef and cookbook author Aarti Sequeira (Unwind)
    • Angie Kim (Happiness Falls)
  • Saturday, September 23
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.