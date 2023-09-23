“GMA” Guest List: Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and More to Appear Week of September 25th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

Monday, September 18 Swimming with the Sharks Series: Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) Kerry Washington ( Thicker than Wate r) Kayvion Lewis ( Thieves’ Gambit ) James Patterson and Mike Lupica ( 12 Months to Live )

Tuesday, September 19 Swimming with the Sharks Series: Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John ( Shark Tank ) Tiffani Thiessen ( Here We Go Again ) Robin Arzón ( Welcome, Hustler ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 20 Michael Easter ( Scarcity Brain ) Gerry Turner ( The Golden Bachelor ) Omar Epps ( Nubia the Reckoning ) Performance by Grupo Frontera

Thursday, September 21 Swimming with the Sharks Series: Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner ( Shark Tank ) Reese Witherspoon ( Busy Betty & the Circus Surprise ) Performance by the cast of Here Lies Love Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 22 Swimming with the Sharks Series: Kevin O’Leary ( Shark Tank ) Rise and Shine Series: Miami with Victor Oquendo Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek

Saturday, September 23 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson



