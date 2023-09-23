“GMA” Guest List: Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and More to Appear Week of September 25th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

  • Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
  • The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
  • Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 18th-23rd:

  • Monday, September 18
    • Swimming with the Sharks Series: Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
    • Kerry Washington (Thicker than Water)
    • Kayvion Lewis (Thieves’ Gambit)
    • James Patterson and Mike Lupica (12 Months to Live)
  • Tuesday, September 19
    • Swimming with the Sharks Series: Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John (Shark Tank)
    • Tiffani Thiessen (Here We Go Again)
    • Robin Arzón (Welcome, Hustler)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, September 20
    • Michael Easter (Scarcity Brain)
    • Gerry Turner (The Golden Bachelor)
    • Omar Epps (Nubia the Reckoning)
    • Performance by Grupo Frontera
  • Thursday, September 21
    • Swimming with the Sharks Series: Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner (Shark Tank)
    • Reese Witherspoon (Busy Betty & the Circus Surprise)
    • Performance by the cast of Here Lies Love
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 22
    • Swimming with the Sharks Series: Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
    • Rise and Shine Series: Miami with Victor Oquendo
    • Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
  • Saturday, September 23
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.