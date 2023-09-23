“GMA” Guest List: Kerry Washington, Reese Witherspoon and More to Appear Week of September 25th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 18th-23rd. The show will welcome authors, musicians, and other guests who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am ET), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 18th-23rd:
- Monday, September 18
- Swimming with the Sharks Series: Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
- Kerry Washington (Thicker than Water)
- Kayvion Lewis (Thieves’ Gambit)
- James Patterson and Mike Lupica (12 Months to Live)
- Tuesday, September 19
- Swimming with the Sharks Series: Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John (Shark Tank)
- Tiffani Thiessen (Here We Go Again)
- Robin Arzón (Welcome, Hustler)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, September 20
- Michael Easter (Scarcity Brain)
- Gerry Turner (The Golden Bachelor)
- Omar Epps (Nubia the Reckoning)
- Performance by Grupo Frontera
- Thursday, September 21
- Swimming with the Sharks Series: Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner (Shark Tank)
- Reese Witherspoon (Busy Betty & the Circus Surprise)
- Performance by the cast of Here Lies Love
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 22
- Swimming with the Sharks Series: Kevin O’Leary (Shark Tank)
- Rise and Shine Series: Miami with Victor Oquendo
- Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek
- Saturday, September 23
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.