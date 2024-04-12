GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 15th-19th Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 15th-19th:

Monday, April 15 Alexa von Tobel ( Growing Up Powerful: Money Matters ) Report on female Formula 1 drivers

Tuesday, April 16 Bill Weir ( Life as We Know It (Can Be) ) Linsey Davis ( Who Guards the Guards ) Cary Elwes ( The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare ) Chef Mario Carbone (Cooking spicy rigatoni in vodka sauce)

Wednesday, April 17 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson George Takei ( My Lost Freedom )

Thursday, April 18 Lil Rel Howery ( We Grown Now ) Better Call Brian: Attorney Brian Buckmire answering viewer questions Josie Cox ( Women Money Power )

Friday, April 19 Dulcé Sloan (Easy Mother’s Day craft gift ideas) Faith Friday: Julie Bennett and Chris Bennett (Vintage Church Malibu) Charles “Chuck” Sams (National Park Service director; affordable, eco-friendly spring and summer travel ideas)



