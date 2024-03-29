GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 25th-29th:

Monday, April 1 Orlando Brown Jr. (2023 Super Bowl LVII Champion) Mike Muse (SiriusXM host; ABC News contributor; latest headlines from Hollywood) Jason Tartick ( Talk Money to Me ) Dr. Jennifer Ashton (Answers viewers questions and shares wellness advice)

Tuesday, April 2 Laura Mae Martin ( Uptime ) Report from the iHeartRadio Music Awards Valerie Bertinelli Performance by Chris Young

Wednesday, April 3 Dr. Henry P. Barham ( How To Hack Your Tastebuds ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Rudy Mancuso and Camila Mendes ( Música )

Thursday, April 4 Dr. Michelle Henry (Report on the TikTok skincare trend of double cleansing) Brian Buckmire (Shares legal advice and answers viewer questions)

Friday, April 5 Faith Friday: Imam Shamsi Ali (Jamaica Muslim Center) Lauren Wesley Wilson (Founder and CEO ColorComm Corporation) Dr. Jennifer Ashton (Answers viewer questions and shares wellness advice)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.