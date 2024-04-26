GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 22nd-26th Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 29th-May 4rd:

Monday, April 29 Bebe Neuwirth ( Cabaret at the Kit Cat Club ) Nicole Lapin ( Money Rehab ; tips for financing a home) Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)

Tuesday, April 30 Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson ( Doctor Who ) Emmanuel Acho and Noa Tishby ( Uncomfortable Conversations with a Jew ) Elliott Clark ( Let’s Do Drinks ; favorite mocktail recipes)

Wednesday, May 1 Former U.S. Rep. Patrick J. Kennedy ( Profiles in Mental Health Courage ) Shana Novak ( The Heirloomist ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Hugh Evans (Global Citizen CEO) and Danai Gurira (Global Citizen co-chair) (Global Citizen NOW)

Thursday, May 2 Jess Damuck ( Health Nut: A Feel-Good Cookbook ) Ben Feldman ( Monsters at Work ) Brian Buckmire (Shares legal advice and answers viewer questions)

Friday, May 3 Kim Fields ( The Upshaws ) Faith Friday: J.S. Park Report on finding the next Formula 1 female driver



