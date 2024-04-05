“GMA3” Guest List: Jay Hernandez, David Dastmalchian and More to Appear Week of April 8th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of April 8th-12th Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of April 8th-12th:

Monday, April 8 ABC News correspondents report on the solar eclipse from locations around the country

Tuesday, April 9 David Dastmalchian ( Late Night with the Devil ) Carnie Wilson ( Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson ) Exclusive first look at the new LeBron James Museum

Wednesday, April 10 Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Exclusive interview with five University of Georgia students who rescued a mother and her young sons following a car accident

Thursday, April 11 Ali Rosen ( 15 Minute Meals ) Jay Hernandez ( The Long Game )

Friday, April 12 Chef Aarón Sánchez ( Tasting Sabor ) Faith Friday: Ruth Chou Simons ( Now and Not Yet ) Surprise prom giveaway with sponsor JCPenney



