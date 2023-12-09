“GMA3” Guest List: Jason Momoa, Susan Lucci and More toe Appear Week of December 11th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 11th-15th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 11th-15th:

Monday, December 11 Alton DuLaney ( Ultimate Gift Wrapping Challenge ) Money Monday: Scarlett Cochran (Financial expert) Susan Lucci (Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement honoree)

Tuesday, December 12 Kim Petras Chef Yia Vang ( Feral ) Dermot Mulroney ( Anyone But You )

Wednesday, December 13 Sean Astin ( Scrooge Podcast) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 14 Rep. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) Brad Mielke ( Start Here ) Cate Blanchett Coco Francini (Producer) and Dr. Stacy L. Smith (Entertainment industry equality activist) Jason Momoa ( Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom )

Friday, December 15 Monica Godfrey-Garrison (Black Girls Do Bike founder) Faith Friday: Pastor Dr. Michael Carrion



