“GMA3” Guest List: Shailene Woodley, Barbara Corcoran and More to Appear Week of December 18th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 18th-22nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 18th-22nd:

Monday, December 18 Money Monday: Barbara Corcoran ( Shark Tank ) Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) Chat and performance by musician Gregory Porter

Tuesday, December 19 Executive Chef Charlie Mitchell (Co-owner of Michelin-starred restaurant Clover Hill) Chat and performance by Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Wednesday, December 20 Milly Almodovar (Lifestyle and beauty expert) Alexis Christoforous profiles LadyPink (Award-winning graffiti artist; Encore Broadcast) Chat and performance by Gavin DeGraw

Thursday, December 21 Shailene Woodley ( Ferrari ) Chat and performance by Scotty McCreery

Friday, December 22 La La Anthony Faith Friday: Pastor Angela Khebab



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.