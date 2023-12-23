“GMA3” Guest List: Missy Elliot, Broadway Actors and More to Appear Week of December 25th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 25th-29th:

Monday, December 25 – Broadway Brings the Holidays to GMA3 Alyssa Fox ( Wicked ) Sonya Balsara ( Aladdin ) Vincent Jamal Hooper ( The Lion King ) Alex Nicholson ( Hamilton ) Performance by Shoshana Bean Performance by Tyler Hardwick

Tuesday, December 26 – Battle of the Holiday Leftovers Volume II Show Chefs: Kardea Brown, Jordan Andino, Anne Burrell Judges: Chef Josh Capon, Kevin O’Leary and Rocsi Diaz

Wednesday, December 27 – Young Voters Show Rick Klein on election poll numbers one year out Anderson Clayton (North Carolina Democratic Party chair) and John Wahl (Alabama Republican Party chair) Elizabeth Schulze on student loan debt Rachel Scott

Thursday, December 28 – Favorite Recipes Show Chef Eric Ripert ( Seafood Simple ) Anthony Agostino and Giacomo Cunsolo (Agostino Fresh Mozz Co. co-owners) Chef Chris Valdes ( One with the Kitchen ) Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac (Lobster restaurant owners) Chef Josh Capon Lidia Bastianich ( Lidia’s From Our Family Table to Yours )

Friday, December 29 – Behind the Music Missy Elliot Jason Mraz Darius Rucker Kim Petras



