“GMA3” Guest List: Antonio Banderas, RAYE and More to Appear Week of December 4th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of December 4th-8th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of December 4th-8th:

Monday, December 4 RAYE for Prime Playlist series Money Monday: Pattie Ehsaei (Etiquette expert)

Tuesday, December 5 Mike Massimino ( Moonshot; former NASA astronaut) Jay O’Brien on members of Congress trading stocks Chef Bren Herrera ( Culture Kitchen ) Chat and performance by Pentatonix

Wednesday, December 6 Devin Dwyer reports on maternity mistreatment Allison Williams ( Fellow Travelers ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, December 7 Mike and Dan Friedman with mom, Lisa Friedman Clark, (Tall Order Socks owners; paying tribute to their late father; collaboration with Aaron Judge) Saquon Barkley discusses his NFL Man of the Year nomination and philanthropy Chat and performance by Hauser

Friday, December 8 Antonio Banderas ( Journey to Bethlehem ) Faith Friday: Rabbi Rachel Ain



