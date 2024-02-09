GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 12th-16th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 12th-16th:

Monday, February 12 Dr. Elizabeth Comen ( ALL IN HER HEAD: The Truth and Lies Early Medicine Taught Us About Women’s Bodies and Why it Matters Today ) Mike Muse (SiriusXM Radio host; ABC News contributor) Dr. Jen Ashton (Answers viewer questions and shares wellness advice) Elizabeth Schulze (New data regarding the number of single women buying first-time homes) Performance by Rhymefest (“James & Nikki: A Conversation”)

Tuesday, February 13 Vince Staples ( The Vince Staples Show ) Dr. Paulo Pacheco and Dr. Darien Sutton (Colon cancer prevention and awareness) U.S. Rep. Ritchie Torres (NY-15)

Wednesday, February 14 Mark Wahlberg (Ash Wednesday; partnership with Hallow, a Catholic meditation and prayer app) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Celebration of the life and legacy of Roy Hargrove

Thursday, February 15 Da’Vine Joy Randolph ( The Holdovers ) Brian Buckmire (Answers viewers’ legal questions) Ed Westwick ( DarkGame )

Friday, February 15 Liza Koshy ( Players ) Amy Brightfield ( Better Homes & Gardens features director; top food trends in 2024) Faith Friday: Pastor Mike Todd ( Damaged But Not Destroyed ) Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers viewers’ health and wellness questions)



