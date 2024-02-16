GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 19th-23rd:

Monday, February 19 Mike Muse (SiriusXM host and ABC News contributor) “Random Acts of Kindness” series: Will Gans interviews Peter Bond about his work helping New Yorkers in need Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewer questions and shares wellness advice

Tuesday, February 20 Musical performance by October London Ramon Rodriguez ( Will Trent )

Wednesday, February 21 Interview with Billie Eilish and Finneas “Women Behind the Lens” series: Laura Karpman (composer, American Fiction ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, February 22 Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan ( Maestro ) “Women Behind the Lens” series: Costume designer, Production designer and Makeup artist from Poor Things “Better Call Brian” series: Brian Buckmire (Legal advice)

Friday, February 23 “Women Behind the Lens” Justine Triet ( Anatomy of a Fall ) Dr. Darien Sutton answers viewer questions and shares wellness advice



