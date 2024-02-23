GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 26th-March 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 26th-March 1st:

Monday, February 26 Chris Connelly interviews Emily Blunt Kemberley Washington (Advice on filing your 2023 taxes) J.A. Bayona, Enzo Vogrincic and Gustavo Zerbino (plane crash survivor) ( Society of the Snow ) Dr. Darien Sutton (Wellness advice)

Tuesday, February 27 Fred Richard (gymnast; history-making medal win at The World Games) Sterling K. Brown ( American Fiction ) Report on the recent uncovering of a forgotten Central Park settlement in New York City

Wednesday, February 28 Vanessa Williams, Vivica A. Fox, Mekhi Phifer and Michael Beach ( Soul Food ; Hulu’s “Black Stories Always”) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnnson

Thursday, February 29 Chef JJ Johnson Dr. Jen Ashton (Wellness advice) Report on the organization Black Girls Do Bike, founded by Monica Garrison

Friday, March 1 Faith Friday: Rex Chapman ( It’s Hard for Me to Live with Me: A Memoir ) Eva Pilgrim interviews the first-ever, all-female city council of St. Paul, Minnesota Dr. Darien Sutton (Wellness advice) Nigel Barker (television personality; photographer; empowering young girls and women)



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.