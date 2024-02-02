GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of February 5th-9th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of February 5th-9th:

Monday, February 5 Performance by Erica Campbell Dr. Jen Ashton answers viewer questions and shares wellness advice Mike Muse (SiriusXM host and ABC News contributor)

Tuesday, February 6 Lola Tung ( Hadestown ) Milly Almodovar (Valentine’s Day gift ideas) Joy-Ann Reid ( Medgar & Myrlie )

Wednesday, February 7 Performance by Charlie Wilson Sara Gilbert ( The Conners ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Dulcé Sloan ( Hello Friends! )

Thursday, February 8 Rachel Dratch (NYC opening of the famous Second City improv and comedy theater) Chef Sophia Roe Chelsea Clinton (Inaugural Climate Disruption, Air Pollution, and Young Peoples’ Health Convention)

Friday, February 9 Steve Osunsami reports on the early college acceptance process Vanessa Williams Dr. Jen Ashton shares wellness advice Faith Friday: Jamie Ivey ( Why Can’t I Get It Together? )



