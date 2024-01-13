“GMA3” Guest List: Jordan Fisher, Walter Mendenhall and More to Appear Week of January 15th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 15th-19th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 15th-19th:

Monday, January 15 Mike Muse (ABC News contributor and SiriusXM radio host) Alaqua Cox ( Marvel Echo ) Lauren Iannotti ( Real Simple Editor in Chief) Sameer Gadhia (Young the Giant) Celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Tuesday, January 16 Corey Stoll ( Appropriate ) Chef Dan Richer (Owner of Razza; Secrets for making the perfect meatball) Ben Bratt, Vidal Merma and Giorgio Ghiotto ( Wings of Dust ) Rick Klein breaks down the Iowa caucus results

Wednesday, January 17 Jeffrey Wright ( American Fiction ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Walter Mendenhall (former NFL player; Nonprofit organization, Male Mogul)

Thursday, January 18 Jordan Fisher ( Hadestown ) Brian Buckmire (Trial attorney) Tom Emmer (House Majority Whip (R-Minn.)) Sally Holmes ( InStyle Editor in Chief; Tips on how to make money by selling your clothes online)

Friday, January 19 Dr. Jackie Greene ( Permission to Live Free ) Donna Brazile and Reince Priebus share their thoughts on the ABC News New Hampshire GOP debate



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.