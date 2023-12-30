“GMA3” Guest List: Tony Danza, Donna Brazile and More to Appear Week of January 1st

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 1st-5th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 1st-5th:

Monday, January 1 Pre-empted

Tuesday, January 2 John Katko (Former Rep. R-NY), Donna Brazile (former Democratic National Committee chair) and Rick Klein (ABC News political director) Yolanda Renee King ( We Dream a World )

Wednesday, January 3 Dr. Anthony Youn (Plastic surgeon, social media personality; Younger for Life ) Tony Danza ( Power Book III )

Thursday, January 4 Brian Buckmire (ABC News legal analyst) Michael Urie ( Spamalot )

Friday, January 5 Faith Friday: Eli Bonilla Jr. (Global NextGen pastor) Elizabeth Gascoigne (Absence of Proof founder and mixologist) Erika Alexander ( American Fiction )



