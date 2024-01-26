GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of January 29th-February 2nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of January 29th-February 2nd:

Monday, January 29 Laurence Fishburne ( Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur ) Chef Angelo Sosa ( Top Chef ; Shares recipe for lamb spring rolls) Phil Lipof interviews the band members of Green Day

Tuesday, January 30 Sarah Eggenberger ( NewBeauty editor-at-large: Best products for winter skin issues) Phil Lipof interviews the band members of Young the Giant

Wednesday, January 31 Nikolaj Coster-Waldau ( An Optimist’s Guide to the Planet ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Dr. Darien Sutton (Visit to Einstein College of Medicine in Bronx, New York, for a report on a new program that aims to engage young people of color to explore careers in the medical field

Thursday, February 1 Rocsi Diaz interviews Brittany Mahomes (wife of NFL star Patrick Mahomes) Yvonne Orji (American Heart Association’s Red Dress for Women concert)

Friday, February 2 Lola Tung ( Hadestown ) Faith Friday: Jasmine L. Holmes ( Crowned with Glory ) Chef Carla Hall ( Chasing Flavor )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.