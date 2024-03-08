GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 11th-15th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 11th-15th:

Monday, March 11 GMA3 reports live from Hollywood the day after the Academy Awards Roy Wood Jr. Kelley L. Carter and Mike Muse recap highlights of Hollywood’s biggest night

Tuesday, March 12 – Special edition of GMA3 Dr. Jennifer Ashton Adrian Williams (Peloton instructor; how to work out from home using resistance bands) Chef Jamika Pessoa (Healthy comfort food recipes) Dr. Nicole Avena ( Sugarless )

Special edition of Wednesday, March 13 Performance by Water for Elephant s (Broadway) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Dr. Jennifer Ashton (Answers viewer questions and shares wellness advice) Exclusive Interview: Christina Applegate and Jamie Lynn-Sigler sit down with Robin Roberts

Thursday, March 14 Tobias Menzies ( Manhunt ) Exclusive Interview: Regina King talks with Robin Roberts

Friday, March 15 Benedict Wong ( 3 Body Problem ) Faith Friday: Mitch Albom Tamron Hall Watch Where They Hide )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.