GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 18th-22nd. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 18th-22nd:

Monday, March 18 Haley Sacks aka Mrs. Dow Jones (Tips on how to spring clean your spending habits) Steve Treviño ( Steve Treviño: Good Life Tour ) GMA3 celebrates Women’s History Month with Eva Pilgrim who sits down with the historic all-female city council of St. Paul, Minnesota

Tuesday, March 19 – Special edition of GMA3 Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke ( Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told ) Adam Richman ( The Food That Built America ) Dr. Lynn O’Connor and Roxanne Joseph (Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month)

Special edition of Wednesday, March 20 Holly Madison ( Lethally Blonde ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Rosalind Chao ( 3 Body Problem )

Thursday, March 21 Chef Lena (Union Square Cafe) Attorney Brian Buckmire (Answers legal questions) Profile on Dale Sutherland and his nonprofit organization Code 3

Friday, March 22 Faith Friday: Dr. Kate Bowler ( Have a Beautiful, Terrible Day! ) Dr. Darien Sutton (Answers questions and shares wellness advice)



