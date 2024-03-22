GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 25th-29th:

Monday, March 25 Michael Imperioli and Chef Joey Fortunato (Scarlet Lounge) Pattie Ehsaei (The Duchess of Decorum; new rules for texting in 2024) Mike Muse (Latest headlines from Hollywood)

Tuesday, March 26 Celebration of Women’s History Month with lifestyle expert Milly Almodovar Ginger Zee reports on cliff erosion

Wednesday, March 27 Deals & Steals Tory Johnson Dany Garcia (UFL co-owner; My Name is Dany Garcia ) Maverick Carter and Paul Rivera ( The Shop )

Thursday, March 28 Anthony Madu ( Madu ) Kerry Condon ( In the Land of Saints and Sinners ) Artis Stevens (Big Brothers Big Sisters of America) and Solomon Thomas (Importance of mentorship)

Friday, March 29 – Encore Broadcast: Original Air Date December 28, 2023 Chefs Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac (Cousins Maine Lobster; favorite lobster roll recipes) Chef Eric Ripert (Le Bernardin and Seafood Simple ) Chefs Anthony Agostino and Giacomo Cunsolo (Stretch the Mozz) Chef Chris Valdes ( One With The Kitchen ) Kevin O’Leary ( Shark Tank )



