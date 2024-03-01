“GMA3” Guest List: AJ McLean and Joey Fatone, Barbara Corcoran and More to Appear Week of March 4th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of March 4th-8th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of March 4th-8th:

Monday, March 4 Performance by AJ McLean and Joey Fatone (Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC) Chef Valerie Chang Cumpa (Maty’s in Miami) Mike Muse (SiriusXM host; ABC News contributor) Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-N.Y.) (First network interview since winning the election in the third congressional district in New York)

Tuesday, March 5 Rick Klein reports on Super Tuesday Princess Mabel van Oranje of the Netherlands visits on International Women’s Day Linsey Davis ( Girls of the World: Doing More than Before ) Brian Buckmire (Legal advice; answers viewer questions) John Crist ( Emotional Support Tour )

Wednesday, March 6 John Cena Deals and Steals, featuring women-owned businesses, with Tory Johnson Dr. William Li ( Eat to Beat Your Diet )

Thursday, March 7 Barbara Corcoran ( Shark Tank ; Tips for buying a home in 2024) Dr. Jen Ashton (Answers viewer questions and shares wellness advice)

Friday, March 8 GMA3 reports from Los Angeles in anticipation of Hollywood’s Biggest Night Mike Muse and Kelley L. Carter (Oscar predictions) Guillermo Rodriguez ( Jimmy Kimmel Live! ) Report on the nominees for costume design at this year’s Academy Awards



