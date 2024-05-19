GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 20th-24th Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 20th-24th:

Monday, May 20 Jordan Klepper ( The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Moscow Tools ) Dr. Janet Taylor and Kristina Kuzmič ( I Can Fix This ) Report on the 70th anniversary of the historic Supreme Court ruling Brown vs. Board of Education Mike Muse reports on the latest headlines from Hollywood

Tuesday, May 21 Chef Robert Irvine (Robert Irvine Foundation) Huey Lewis ( The Heart of Rock and Roll ) Paul Scheer ( Joyful Recollections of Trauma )

Wednesday, May 22 Boris Kodjoe ( Station 19 ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson Matt Gutman shares a report on how to escape a sinking car Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) discusses Florida’s IVF legislation

Thursday, May 23 Charlamagne Tha God ( Get Honest or Die Lying ) Milly Almodovar shares products created by AANHPI women entrepreneurs Mike Love (Disney+’s The Beach Boys documentary) U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC)

Friday, May 24 – Deals & Steals Power Hour Tory Johnson spotlights: outdoor products, items for $20 or less, as well as summer skin, beauty and tech finds



