GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 27th-31st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 27th-31st:

Monday, May 27 – Encore Broadcast Dr. Jen’s Health & Wellness Show

Tuesday, May 28 Chef Karla T. Vasquez ( SalviSoul ) Ali Louis Bourzgui ( The Who’s TOMMY ) Celebration of the USO

Wednesday, May 29 Leslie Odom Jr. ( Purlie Victorious ) Michelle Singletary ( The Washington Post ; current shift in food prices) Sarah Paiji Yoo (Blueland CEO)

Thursday, May 30 Grace Bastidas (Editor-in-Chief Parents magazine; all you need to know about baby registries) Barbershop Talk Therapy project Eva Pilgrim sits down with hip-hop star Sophia Chang U.S. Rep. Judy Chu (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC)

Friday, May 31 William Jackson Harper ( Uncle Vanya ) Sunny Hostin ( The View and Summer on Highland Beach ) Faith Friday: Kim Jones ( You Gotta Get Up ) Lt. Gen. Marc Sasseville (Air Force career and role in protecting America on 9/11)



