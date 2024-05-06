GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of May 6th-10th Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features authors, politicians, and lifestyle experts.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of May 6th-10th:

Monday, May 6 Freya Allen ( Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes ) Money Monday: Tori Dunlap ( Financial Feminist ) Mike Muse (ABC News contributor) Rick Klein reveals the results of a new ABC News poll

Tuesday, May 7 Joel Edgerton ( Dark Matter ) Blake Newby reports on this year’s Met Gala Chef Esther Choi ( 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing ) Luis A. Miranda Jr. ( Relentless )

Wednesday, May 8 Lena Waithe ( The Chi ) Nadya Okamoto discusses the work she is doing with young women around the world Elle Duncan ( The Elle Duncan Show ) Deals & Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, May 9 Prentice Penny ( Black Twitter: A People’s History ) Owen Teague and Kevin Durand ( Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes )

Friday, May 10 Jeremy Jordan and Eva Noblezada ( The Great Gatsby ) Faith Friday: Leslie Means ( So God Made a Mother ) Kimora Lee Simmons discusses her work with the nonprofit organization Smile Train



