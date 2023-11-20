“GMA3” Guest List: Chefs Sara Moulton, David Chang and More to Appear Week of November 20th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 20th-24th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 20th-24th:

Monday, November 20 Chef Sara Moulton ( Sara’s Weeknight Meals ) Angie Martinez ( IRL; radio personality and podcast host)

Tuesday, November 21 Laura Richardson (U.S. Southern Command’s first female commander and four-star general) Mark Seliger (Photographer; Vanity Fair: Oscar Night Sessions ) Chef David Chang (Momofuku Restaurant Group founder)

Wednesday, November 22 – Pre-taped on November 15th Deals and Steals Power Hour with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 23 – Wrap Show GMA3 90’s Summer Party

Friday, November 24 – Pre-empted

