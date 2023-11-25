“GMA3” Guest List: Sesame Street’s Elmo, Amy Yasbeck and More to Appear Week of November 27th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 27th-December 1st. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 27th-December 1st:

Monday, November 27 Amy Yasbeck honors late husband John Ritter with aortic dissection awareness advocacy Money Monday: Tiffany The Budgetnista Aliche ( Made Whole ) Sesame Street’s Elmo and Dr. Rosemarie Truglio (Sesame Workshop curriculum and content senior Vice President; Sesame Street: The Musical )

Tuesday, November 28 Omid Scobie (ABC News royals contributor and author: Endgame ) Philip Khoury ( A New Way to Bake; Harrods head pastry chef) Shoshana Bean ( Shoshana Bean at the Apollo )

Wednesday, November 29 Jim McGreevey (Former New Jersey Gov. and Jersey City mayoral candidate) Paralympian and author Scout Bassett ( Lucky Girl ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 30 Sarah Eggenberger (NewBeauty senior editor-at-large)

Friday, December 1 McKinley Nelson (Influencer and nonprofit Project sWish founder) Faith Friday: Chad Veach ( Help! ) Trae Bodge (Retail expert)



