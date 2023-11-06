“GMA3” Guest List: Eugenio Derbez, Jo Koy and More to Appear Week of November 6th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of November 6th-10th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of November 6th-10th:

Monday, November 6 Eugenio Derbez ( Radical )

Tuesday, November 7 Rick Klein on election poll numbers one year out Anderson Clayton (North Carolina Democratic Party chair) and John Wahl (Alabama Republican Party chair) MaryAlice Parks on student voting Alex Presha on abortion rights Elizabeth Schulze on student loan debt Rachel Scott interviews Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-Fla.)

Wednesday, November 8 Rick Klein on third GOP debate Chat and performance by Megan Moroney Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, November 9 Russell Westbrook (Los Angeles Clippers) Michael Trotter Jr. (PTSD activist) and Tanya Trotter (Fellow The War and Treaty band members) Marissa Silva (The Toy Insider’s editor-in-chief)

Friday, November 10 Dr. Ian Smith ( The Overnights ) Faith Friday: Maneesh K. Goyal Jo Koy ( The Improv )



