“GMA3” Guest List: Tom Vazzana, Shaquille O’Neal and More to Appear Week of October 16th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 16th-20th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 16th-20th:

Monday, October 16 The latest from the violence in Israel and Gaza Ginger Zee interviews Tom Vazzana (Walt Disney World Resort creative director) Julie Ertz (First interview since retiring from the USWNT) Disney Broadway medley

Tuesday, October 17 Ziwe ( Black Friend: Essays ) Chef Eric Ripert ( Simply Seafood )

Wednesday, October 18 Rachel Beller ( SpiceRack ) Tulsa Massacre survivor and community members Angie Martinez ( IRL ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 19 Rachel Renée Russell and Nikki Russell ( Dork Diaries ) Eva Pilgrim reports on the rise of ketamine therapy Chef Josh Capon Chat and performance by The Struts

Friday, October 20 Vanessa Ivy Rose (Granddaughter of Baseball Hall of Famer Turkey Stearnes; Reclaimed: The Forgotten League ) Shaquille O’Neal Faith Friday: Alice Faye Duncan ( This Train is Bound for Glory ) Margaret Cho ( Live and LIVID! )



