“GMA3” Guest List: José Andrés, Ms. Rachel and More to Appear Week of October 23rd

What’s Happening:

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 23rd-27th:

Monday, October 23 Mireya Villarreal visits master distiller Melly Barajas Cárdenas in Mexico Adrianna Holness (Eyebrow expert) Chat and performance by Constance Wu and Corbin Bleu ( Little Shop of Horrors )

Tuesday, October 24 José Andrés (Chef, restaurateur and World Central Kitchen founder) Joey Bada$$

Wednesday, October 25 Legal 101 with attorney Sara Azari Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 26 Alyssa Golob (Helping Paws executive director) and Keli Trautman (Dog handler) Anthony Agostino and Giacomo Cunsolo (Agostino Fresh Mozz Co. co-owners) Ricky Smith (R.A.K.E founder talks random acts of kindness)

Friday, October 27 Leanne Hainsby on breast cancer awareness (Peloton instructor) Ms. Rachel (Educator and YouTube star) Faith Friday: David Platt ( Don’t Hold Back ) Chat and performance by Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz ( Wicked )



