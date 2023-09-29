“GMA3” Guest List: Vivica A. Fox, WNBA’s New York Liberty and More to Appear Week of October 2nd

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 2nd-6th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 2nd-6th:

Monday, October 2 New York City Police Commissioner Edward Caban Dr. Michelle Oakley ( Yukon Vet ) Malcolm Jenkins ( What Winners Won’t Tell You ) Sarah Eggenberger (lifestyle and beauty expert) Vivica A. Fox ( First Lady of BMF )

Tuesday, October 3 Alexis Christoforous (ABC News business correspondent) Sarrah Strimel Bentley Anne Hathaway, Marisa Tomei and Rebecca Miller ( She Came to Me )

Wednesday, October 4 Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart and Courtney Vandersloot (WNBA’s New York Liberty) Chat and performance by Muna Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 5 Breast Cancer Awareness Month with Dr. Elizabeth Comen (Oncologist) Lidia Bastianich (TV host and cookbook author) GMA celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with RBD

Friday, October 6 Faith Friday: Bianca Juárez Olthoff ( Grit Don’t Quit ) Kelley L. Cartersits and Jemele Hill ( Uphill ) Luenell ( Chappelle’s Home Team )



GMA3: What You Need to Know is a one-hour news program anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan with Dr. Jennifer Ashton as chief medical correspondent.