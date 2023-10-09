“GMA3” Guest List: Stephanie Szostak, Brad Meltzer and More to Appear Week of October 9th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of October 9th-13th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

What’s Happening:

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of October 9th-13th:

Monday, October 9 Erin Roberge (First Packer’s female athletic trainer) Milly Almodovar (Lifestyle and beauty expert) Chat and performance by Jackson Dean

Tuesday, October 10 Olga Custodio (First Latina U.S. military pilot) Stephanie Szostak (World Mental Health Day; Selfish ) Alicia Quarles Chef Molly Baz ( More is More )

Wednesday, October 11 Brad Meltzer ( I am Mister Rogers ) Chat and performance by Lang Lang Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, October 12 Chef JJ Johnson ( The Simple Art of Rice ) Chat and performance by Yahritza y Su Esencia

Friday, October 13 New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez Faith Friday: Hosanna Wong ( You Are More Than You’ve Been Told ) Claudia Arroyo (Prospera executive director)



