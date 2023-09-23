“GMA3” Guest List: Cast of “Shark Tank” and More to Appear Week of September 25th

GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 25th-29th. Among those joining for a virtual or in-person visit are chefs, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation.

The program is anchored by Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 25th-29th:

Monday, September 25 Plaintiff Asha Daniels and attorney Ron Zambrano (New lawsuit against Lizzo) Dr. Lynn O’Connor (First Black female NYPD police surgeon) Money Monday: Erin Lowry ( Broke Millennial ) Podcast of the Month Series: Punkie Johnson ( Love Thang with Punkie Johnson )

Tuesday, September 26 Gov. Phil Murphy (New Jersey) and first lady Tammy Snyder Murphy Rapper Quavo on Capitol Hill with Rachel Scott Asia Milia Ware ( The Cut fashion and beauty writer) Sam Jay ( Sam Jay )

Wednesday, September 27 Rick Klein (ABC News political director) Gerry Turner ( The Golden Bachelor Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Thursday, September 28 Chef Roberto Santibañez (Hispanic Heritage Month) Performance by the cast of Here Lies Love

Friday, September 29 Deborah Roberts ( 20/20 Faith Friday: Sissy Goff ( The Worry-Free Parent ) Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary and Barbara Corcoran ( Shark Tank



