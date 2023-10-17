First Episode of “Goosebumps” Debuts with 4.2 Million Views Across Disney+ and Hulu

Solid opening figures for Disney’s new Goosebumps series have been reported, delivering 4.2 million total views for its first episode in its first three days of availability on Hulu and Disney+, according to Variety.

What’s Happening:

Disney says that Goosebumps is Disney Branded Television’s most-watched season premiere of the year so far, on both Disney+ and Hulu.

It also marks the division's biggest streaming season premiere since Monsters at Work debuted in 2021.

debuted in 2021. For comparison, the season 2 premiere of Loki garnered 10.9 million views in its first three days of availability earlier this moment.

garnered 10.9 million views in its first three days of availability earlier this moment. The measurement, which has been recently adopted by Disney and Netflix, is the latest way the streamers have been calculating viewership. A view is calculated by dividing the title’s total runtime by total stream time.

Plunging viewers into a world of mystery and suspense, the new Goosebumps series follows a group of five high schoolers as they embark on a shadowy and twisted journey to investigate the tragic passing three decades earlier of a teen named Harold Biddle — while also unearthing dark secrets from their parents’ past.

The series stars Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig and Will Price.

The first five episodes of the series are now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu, with a new episode dropping every Friday.

