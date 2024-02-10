Disney Orders Second Season of “Goosebumps”

Goosebumps is officially an anthology series, with Disney Branded Television announcing Season 2 at the TCA Winter Press Tour.

What’s Happening:

was a hit, with the premiere episode garnering 4.2 million total views in its first three days on Disney has confirmed that a second season has been ordered from Sony Pictures Television.

chapter with an anthology twist: a brand-new story, setting, and cast based upon R.L Stine’s worldwide bestselling Scholastic book series. Like Season 1, Season 2 will consist of 8 episodes.

Premise: Teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu) developed the series and serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner Hilary Winston (Community), Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise), Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Pavun Shetty (The Boys), Conor Welch (Platonic), Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman (Stillwater) and Erin O’Malley (New Girl).

What They’re Saying:

, president, Disney Branded Television: “Audiences everywhere fell in love with the series’ chills, thrills, heart and humor, making it one of Disney Branded Television’s most-watched shows of last year. We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment, and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two.” Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures Television Studios: “We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world. Like when you cracked open a new book in the ‘Goosebumps’ series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology. Thanks to Disney Branded Television, who remain steadfast partners throughout this wonderfully chilling journey.”