An A-Maize-Ing Labyrinth of Corn, And An Amazing Cleaning Bot In A Special Episode of “Hailey’s On It!”

If you’re looking for spooky fun themed to Halloween in the special episode of Hailey’s On It!, you might be a little out of luck. That said, it is full of autumn-themed fun with a bit of a fright-filled undertone.

Beta’s Gonna Hate

As Hailey and Scott are ready to set forth on their next list task, Beta says it's time for a break. After all, they’re 15 tasks ahead and legally speaking, that means he has to let them take a break.

With the world as the oyster, they try and come up with a new plan of fun for the day, but rain and mom ruin that idea when she comes in and tells them it's time for the annual deep cleaning of the house. This year will be different though because Mom has brought home a new helpful bot device, Alphred, who will help clean. Immediately, Beta is suspicious since Alphred has tapped into the network.

Alphred sings some jaunty tunes, Mary Poppins style, and Beta thinks that it's all a ruse and that the bot is actually a chaos bot spy, especially since he beelines for Hailey’s list while cleaning.

Alphred heads to start cleaning the bathrooms while Hailey and Scott attempt to clean the attic – which quickly turns into an indoor olympics game session. Beta investigates Alphred, following him into the bathroom where Alphred corners him and immediately tries to sync data since they’ll be working together. Beta runs to get help, but by the time Hailey and Scott come back to the bathroom, it is nice and clean. Clearly something is going on here.

So, Beta sets a few traps. We see Alphred head back into Hailey’s room and take pictures of Beta and some of Beta’s stuff. Of note, nothing really regarding Hailey, so is he really a chaos bot spy?

Beta is able to wrangle and tie up Alphred, and again runs to Hailey and Scott. Alphred however, has appeared untied behind him and once again, Beta just looks crazy.

He sets up another trap before the power goes out in the storm outside, and Alphred is heard echoing through the room, and corners Beta, manually syncing with him and sticking a cord into him to download the data.

The two enter a virtual world where a fight begins, but not because Alphred is a chaos bot spy. Alphred has been acting suspicious because he can’t say anything until he knows for sure, but his AI software is the basis that became Beta. So he’s like a father figure, an alpha to a beta. Clever writers are clever.

The two play catch in the virtual world, but out in the real world, Mom crashes the indoor olympics and the games are over. As such, she also has to take Alphred away and in an oddly emotional moment, the bot says goodbye to his absolute favorite of Hailey’s toys.

Hailey and Scott missed that whole explanation though, and are very confused while they wait for an explanation of what they missed.

A-Maize-ing Maze

It’s time for another list item, and this one is to successfully get out of the local corn maze. As we have learned thanks to a bit of fourth-wall explanation, Scott is terrible at solving mazes, and they are 0 for 12. So if Hailey wants to finish the maze, she has to ditch Scott.

Of course, this is an idea that Beta absolutely loves, and is ready to help, loading up a GPS so they can get this over and done with. That’s no fun though, and Hailey is a maze master! So they turn off the GPS and head past a no trespassing sign, which is only there to throw off the noobs (according to Hailey).

This is wrong, obviously, and the two hike through some corn and come into an open space which serves as home to a very creepy scarecrow.

The remainder of the episode stays in this spot as Hailey and Beta try and figure out a way out of the corn maze, at one point building a shelter at the base of the scarecrow. She also tries to open her lunch, which is a pack of Minties and Diet Coke and some informative note cards. Beta can’t access the GPS since he has no signal where they are, and when all seems lost, Hailey records a message to Scott that confesses all her feelings for him…you remember, one of the primary plot points of the series? This is it! Oh wait, no it’s not. Again, they have no signal. So the message doesn’t go through.

Hailey remembers – she has Minties and Diet Soda – she can send it up like a rocket as a flare, hoping to signal somebody. So that’s exactly what they do. Shortly after, Becker, Scott, and The Farmer arrive in the giant tractor (with massive spinning blades) that we saw briefly at the beginning of the episode.

Beta and Hailey are rescued. As they are leaving, signal returns and the message goes through to Scott’s phone. As he opens it, Hailey jumps over and knocks it out of his hands and into the blades of the tractor. Scott has no reaction except for laughing and calling Hailey “butterfingers.” Laughing some more and saying that they got through the maze pretty easily since they didn’t go through one of Hailey’s shortcuts. Maze Master, eh?

This episode of Hailey's On It!