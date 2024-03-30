Honey Doo’s Become Honey Don’ts on This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!” on Disney Channel

Banned hair products are banned for a very good reason before Hailey tries to give her parents a “better” wedding in the latest Hailey’s On It!

Bad Bear Day

Hailey and Scott are checking out the wares at a store specializing in dead technology. VHS, clock radios, etc. Frustratingly, the clerk asks them if they are going to buy anything, or just touch and play with everything in the shop. To his chagrin, they say they are just going to touch and play with everything in the shop. So, the clerk suspects that the kids are looking for more off the grid goods and banned items.

Among other things, after sealing the store shut so that there can be no witnesses, the clerk shows Scott and Hailey a bottle of Honey Doo. Honey Doo just happens to be a product that gives a special look to hair, giving it a natural flair and bounce. Scott has used it before, as Hailey remembers quite fondly. However, Honey Doo is likely to increase your chance of being attacked by a bear by 900%, as (the real) Weird Al Yankovic explained in a PSA. Hence why it was banned.

Regardless, Scott buys the Honey Doo and uses it immediately. When he gets to school, everyone is gushing over Scott and his new look, including Hailey. He also gets approached by one of the more popular kids at school and invites his new hair bro to lunch with him (and without Hailey) to the Rotunda.

The Rotunda happens to be an exclusive lunch spot at the school. Hailey found out about it one day when she was late getting her own lunch and saw the lunch lady preparing fresh lobster and putting into a dumbwaiter, which was headed for the Rotunda. That’s when Hailey added getting into the Rotunda on her list, but remember, Scott was invited, not her. Plus, Beta even confirms that the next most optimal list item is to turn herself into a candy bar. So apparently, now is not Hailey’s time in the Rotunda.

Scott gets into the special lunch location, complete with secret door and one-sided sound proof glass to look at all the people with boring hair. While he tries to talk to Hailey on the phone, he gets shut down by his new friends and has to leave her behind. It’s a good thing she got some information out of him, because it turns out the local zookeeper is transporting a bear that can sense the Honey Doo nearby and breaks out of the truck and is now rampaging through the school looking for the Honey Doo.

Hailey breaks into the Rotunda through the dumbwaiter she found before, and alerts everyone about the bear. Scott needs to wash his hair but refuses. The bear finds his way to the lengthy glass and smashes into the Rotunda, where Hailey has to pull the fire sprinklers to make sure Scott’s hair gets rinsed out. As such, all the honey doo foams up and spills to the ground for the bear to enjoy.

The zookeeper frustratedly explains that this bear keeps trying to come to this school every week, but that makes no sense. Scott only bought the Honey Doo yesterday! Looking around, thanks to the sprinklers, all the other students in the Rotunda have Honey Doo spilled out of their har.

2001: A Spouse Odyssey

Finally, Hailey is getting around to the task of cleaning the attic. Fortunately, not only does she have Scott to help, but the rest of her family. They are a bit distracted though as they find their wedding box. Surprisingly, in that box is also the wedding paperwork that was never sent in, so her parents aren’t officially married.

This seems to work out well, since Hailey added to her list long ago to throw her parents a better wedding than their original one, which after a bit of complications ended up taking place at a beachside taco truck.

So, Hailey takes it upon herself to start planning their new, better, and official wedding. However, just like the original wedding (and basically every wedding you can think of), it doesn’t exactly go perfectly to plan. Hailey’s is just a bit more chaotic. Kai, her father, is not happy with his suit and seems to take on the role of Bridezilla in this instance as the Dark Black suit is unavailable, and he must now rent a Darker Black suit.

A llama-drawn carriage is also unavailable, but a donkey-drawn wagon is. Chaos reigns (and no chaos bots though, fortunately) as the planning and organizing continues. Plus, Mom forgot to write her own vows and now Hailey has been tasked with that. On top of everything, the weather is now getting bad.

Finally, the wedding takes place and yep, everything goes wrong. That’s when the lesson comes into play, they never hated their original wedding, it was completely them. They loved it. They loved this one too, despite the chaos, again, it was representative of them as a couple. BUT, at least this one now is official, right?

Well, Scott was given the task of sending the paperwork to make it official, but it slipped out of his pocket when they were up in the attic adding new photos to the wedding box, and who knows when they’ll try cleaning the attic again!

This episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes, streaming now on Disney+.

