Hailey Has To Figure Out How To Win Awards And Keep Her Mom From Revealing Her Biggest Secret In This Week’s “Hailey’s On It!”

Hailey and her mom have to figure out how best to approach the whole Scott situation, while Hailey has to figure out how to get that very easy to get, yet impossible to achieve Student of the Week award on this week’s Hailey’s On It!

Student of the Weak

It’s time for another task on Hailey’s list – and this one is a doozy. She needs to be awarded the school’s Student of the Week award. Seems easy enough for an academic scholar like Hailey, right?

Wrong. In her many years as a student, she has never won this award, yet somehow Scott has won it at least a dozen times. And, as Vice Principal Bacon (who picks the award-winning students) calls together another assembly this week where the winner is named, Scott wins again!

A flyer that Bacon holds seems to be the key – Student is an acronym, with the final T standing for “Turned” – whatever that means. Hailey is sure she can win, and with Scott having won so many times, she just needs to emulate everything that makes up Scott Denoga.

She arrives at school, mimicking Scott’s behavior and mannerisms, even his catchphrases! VP Bacon recognizes this change in Hailey, admitting that he loves the new vibes. That’s it! She’s a shoe-in for this week’s award!

Alas, she does not. The award actually goes to Kristine. After making an acceptance speech, it is revealed that Kristine also gave VP Bacon a number of homemade cupcakes. That’s it! It’s bribery! That’s the key!

So, clearly doing a bit of creeping on social media, Hailey approaches Bacon with a pair of Hoobastank tickets (yes, the real Hoobastank) that he would surely love. The only way that the concert could be any better is if his brother came from Canada to join him— oh wait! Hailey called him and had him come down to Oceanside. She has to win now!

Instead, the award goes to another student who has a horrible streak of bad luck, failing tests and somehow constantly hurting herself. Ah yes, the sympathy vote. Now, Hailey is set to earn that sympathy vote and as Bacon has gathered all the students around (who absolutely love him), he announces this week’s winner: Hailey Banks’ neighbor, Becker Denoga.

This is Hailey’s last straw – Becker is currently suspended and has also let loose wild animals in the school. How could she win?! She takes the podium and says she exemplifies each of the letters of STUDENT, even “Turned,” whatever that means.

VP Bacon suggests that she should turn the sheet over and read the rest – Turned, as in “Turned in all of their library books.”

Oh. And the librarian informs us all that Hailey has had a book checked out for a number of years. Disqualifying her from the Student of the Week win, which also explains why she has never won it over the years.

Finally, she turns the book back in, and does win the award after much effort and to the dismay of all the students who haven’t seemed to have forgiven her for getting mad at VP Bacon. Another list item complete.

Smother Knows Best

Fans may recall last week’s episode where Hailey’s mom, Patricia, discovered her note that was a contract to herself that she would confess her feelings for her best friend, Scott.

Now, with Patricia in on her secret, and with the undying urge to be a helpful mom, Patricia is doing everything she can to not let her daughter make the same mistakes she made and let great things get away.

So, as the task list item to complete the running of the goats, Patricia is doing all that she can to keep involved and make sure that Hailey tells Scott how she feels.

It’s off to the old western town where the running of the goats take place, and Patricia has set up all kinds of schemes to get the kids closer together, including making Hailey sit in the backseat with him by buckling her purse in the front seat – and cutting up one of the seatbelts so Hailey has to sit in the middle, closer to Scott.

Hailey sees through all of these schemes and finally has an outburst with her mother, telling her to stay out of it and she’ll tell Scott when she’s ready. Her mom explains why she’s being so pressing about this, but Hailey does not heed her words.

Patricia finally makes her way into an old saloon for some sarsaparilla and spends some time with the root beer-tender venting about her daughter – much to their chagrin.

Outside, it's time to unleash the goats. It’s exactly what Beta, Hailey, and Scott have been training for, except that the running of the goats is all baby goats. Not nearly as thrilling or intense as they had anticipated. As they are unleashed, the small goats climb all over the runners who are enthralled with their cuteness. Hailey even feeds some of them.

However, after the crowd grows used to the small ones, there seems to be a demand for the adult goats – and the keepers are ready to unleash them.

They fling open the gates and the adult goats are unleashed, charging after everyone. Hailey finds herself cornered and screaming for help. Perfectly timed, since inside the saloon, Patricia is commenting with the root beer-tender that she just wants her daughter to need her. She runs out to save her daughter, and together the discover that this mother goat has cornered her because her child has snuck into Hailey’s backpack while they were feeding her.

See! A mother will do anything for her kid and will always be there for them! It’s a cute little turn, and Hailey and her mom are fine again, even with Patricia (albeit reluctantly) agreeing to fall back and let Hailey tell Scott how she feels on her own terms.

This episode of Hailey's On It!