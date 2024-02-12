Scott Takes The Reins Of The “Hailey’s On It!” Theme in Disney Channel’s Latest “Theme Song Takeover”

The latest Theme Song Takeover on Disney Channel revisits Hailey’s On It! But takes a decidedly different approach as we tackle the very unique to-do list of her best friend, Scott.

What’s Happening:

Disney Channel has debuted a new installment in their popular short-form interstitial series, Theme Song Takeover, this one featuring Scott from Hailey’s On It!

In the new entry, we see a flat-out parody of the regular theme to Hailey's On It!, which typically features Hailey reading off many of her tasks that she must complete to save the future of the world. In this new version, Scott is listing off his items on his to-do list.

Since Scott is (to borrow Beta's favorite nickname for him) quite the buffoon, the list is full of outlandish tasks and items that in all likelihood, will in now way be successfully completed.

Hailey's On It! follows Hailey Banks, a risk-averse but resourceful teenager on a mission to complete every item on her long list of challenging (and sometimes impractical) tasks in order to save the world. Hailey will be pushed outside her comfort zone to discover the greatness within as she systematically conquers her fears, whether she is winning a sand-building competition, wrestling a honey badger, eating a raw onion, or facing her ever-growing and complicated feelings toward her best friend, Scott.

Theme Song Takeover is a short-form interstitial series that consists of theme songs to various Disney Channel shows, redone by a supporting character of that series. The lyrics are usually rewritten, some are added, or in one case, the instrumental theme was rearranged. The series started airing on April 19th, 2019. Each episode is rendered in the original style of that series with the main voice cast reprising their roles.

You can catch the regular series, Hailey's On It! On Disney Channel, the DisneyNOW app, and Disney+

