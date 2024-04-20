Whales, Wrestling, And Winston take over this week’s “Hailey’s On It!” on Disney Channel

Log painting is interrupted several times this week, whether it be for wrestling or for whales in this week’s Hailey’s On It!

Out of Body Slam Experience

It’s Beta’s Big day today, and despite his excitement, Hailey and Scott seem unphased. They’d rather complete their task of the day – to paint a log. Beta sees this as a big scheme, after all, no day is more important to him than this one apparently. However, they are unphased.

Today is Beta’s pre-birthday. According to his manufacturer information, he will be made exactly 49 years in the future from today. Passively, Hailey and Scott brush him off and ask him to help paint logs, and bring them more paint from the desk. As he opens the drawer, confetti breaks out and a banner drops from the ceiling.

Yeah, they totally remembered. And as a gift, they got VIP tickets to a nearby wrestling event featuring one of Beta’s favorite wrestlers – Rowdy Russ – who may or may not be a conspiracy theorist with a legendary finishing move called “The Real Moon Landing.”

Beta thinks he’s getting another present, but alas, that’s a package for Hailey from her mom, and it’s the Hypnotizing book she ordered to help complete another task on her list – to hypnotize someone.

Who is easy enough to be hypnotized though? Oh yeah, Scott.

She succeeds with a series of sounds that make Scott do things. For example, Whistling leads him to act like a donkey, and a bell ring leads him to move like a snake. Even a “La La La” leads Scott to climbing to a high point and leaping like a flying squirrel.

Realizing how dangerous this is, they decide it’s time to take him out of the hypnosis. Too bad that Hailey has to buy volume two to figure that out. Now, Scott has to stay safe at home where none of the sounds can trigger him. But, he doesn’t want to miss the wrestling event, so they brave it.

At the event, they get to meet Rowdy Russ as promised, but when doing his schtick he claps his hands together to make a ring slapping sound. But the clapping triggers Scott into acting like a chicken. As he clucks around, Russ interprets this as Scott calling him a chicken, which does not go over well with the wrestler.

This leads to a challenge, which in turn leads to Scott being called upon to wrestle Russ. Scott doesn’t mind though, as wrestling is totally fake, right? RIGHT?!

Yeah, it’s not. Scott is in great danger. Fortunately, when the bell rings and Scott starts acting like a snake, Hailey is reminded of all the things he can do thanks to her hypnosis. Pulling out her book, she starts cueing the different noises to puppet him around and make sure he wins, or at least, survives.

Fortunately, he finishes with the flying squirrel maneuver and wins. But, as much as Beta enjoyed that, he didn’t get to see Russ’s finishing move, so Scott arranges that – while Russ suspects that this bear they are treating so nicely is some sort of advanced AI from the future to save the world. Hahaha silly conspiracies.

Get Whale Soon

Well, they didn’t finish painting the logs in the last half of the episode so they’re doing that now. And Hailey has finished hers saying how important it is to do good deeds.

Beta laughs at this, saying Hailey has not done a single good deed that wasn’t part of her task list. Stumped, she now has to prove a point.

There is no time for that right now though, as the probability to complete a new item is spiking like crazy. The task: Save a Whale.

Beta turns on SWAG news, which is featuring a live report from Oceanside Bay where a baby whale has been separated from their pod and is now stuck in the bay. So the group rushes down to get Uncle Chunk’s boat and head out to save the whale – but are stopped in the doorway by the new neighbors, David and Leo.

Their dog, Winston, got out and is now lost somewhere in the city. While Hailey wants to help and prove to Beta that she can do a good deed that isn’t the task, they know they must press on to save the whale, promising to help later.

On the boat, they find the stuck whale, but time is running out. So, Scott tries to tempt the whale by dumping crabs into the water. Alas, that doesn’t work as the crabs pinch the whale and scare it deeper into the bay, stranding it in a tide pool as the tide pulls out.

Back home, Scott and Hailey are trying to figure out how to free the whale, and Scott’s new water weenie (those big inflatable tubes) might come in handy. It inflates with the simple press of a button, so the could get close to the whale and rapidly inflate the tube to push the whale out into the water again.

The gang races downstairs to get to the bay, but again are stopped in the doorway by David and Leo. They want to go looking for Winston on their bikes, but their tires are flat. Earlier, they noticed that Hailey’s family has a bike pump in the garage.

Hailey, thinking she is doing a good deed, agrees to pump up the bike tires, but the tires are so big, now they have even less time to get to save the whale. They get to the bay, and see a number of others already helping the whale. Perhaps if Hailey helps she can still complete the task. As she runs down to the beach, she again is stopped by the neighbors, but at least this time, they can hear barking.

Turns out, Winston too is trapped by the waters of the bay, stuck on rocks as the tide came in. Hailey gives up on the whale as others are helping it, and there is no time. They again decide to use Scott’s water weenie, this time as a bridge to get to Winston.

The plan works, and the dog is saved – but for some reason, Hailey’s wristband is blinking as though she completed a task. She didn’t save a whale!

Well, she got real lucky with this one (Beta’s words) as David and Leo’s last name is Whale. Therefore, with Winston as their canine son, he is Winston Whale.

Hey, I didn’t write it.

This episode of Hailey’s On It! Is now available on Disney Channel and the DisneyNOW app. You can also catch up with earlier episodes, streaming now on Disney+.