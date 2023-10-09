“Haunted Mansion” Getting Blu-ray Release on Tuesday, October 17th

With Disney’s new Haunted Mansion movie now available on Disney+ and through digital retailers, it will also soon be available to purchase via physical media.

Home is where the haunt is, as Haunted Mansion will be making its way into your homes on Tuesday, October 17th through a variety of different physical media releases.

The regular Haunted Mansion (Blu-ray + DVD + Digital) release can be found at most good retailers, including Target and Best Buy.

Best Buy will also offer an exclusive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray SteelBook.

Walmart’s exclusive 4K Ultra HD + Blu-Ray + Digital Copy

Fans can also add the movie to their digital collection through all major digital retailers including Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu, with exclusive behind-the-scenes bonus content.

In honor of the film’s digital release, Walt Disney Studios shared a short deleted scene via their X account.

It's spooktacular! Rosario Dawson takes us further into the mansion. Check out this deleted scene and more when you buy Disney's #HauntedMansion on Digital today. https://t.co/madHrptlfa



(Previously Recorded) pic.twitter.com/tIC3dvhfC3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) October 9, 2023

Haunted Mansion is also now available to stream on Disney+. Check out Mike’s review

Bonus Features

Making Haunted Mansion (Featurette): Hear from cast, crew and filmmakers about creating this grim grinning adventure based on the world-famous ride. See how the ghosts were "brought to life," what role new technology played, and how the wildly popular attraction inspired the film's design.

Hear from cast, crew and filmmakers about creating this grim grinning adventure based on the world-famous ride. See how the ghosts were "brought to life," what role new technology played, and how the wildly popular attraction inspired the film's design. 999 Happy Haunts (Featurette): There are 999 Happy Haunts inside the Disney Parks' attraction…but always room for one more! See all the Easter eggs (well, maybe not all of them) where characters big, small, alive, departed, human and otherwise appear in both the movie and the ride.

There are 999 Happy Haunts inside the Disney Parks' attraction…but always room for one more! See all the Easter eggs (well, maybe not all of them) where characters big, small, alive, departed, human and otherwise appear in both the movie and the ride. Deleted Scenes

Bloopers (Gag Reel): Who knew making a scary movie could be so funny!