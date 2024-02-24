New Video Shares Look at Set Design Of Disney’s “Hercules” in Hamburg

A new video shared by Broadway World shows off the new sets of Disney’s Hercules ahead of the musical’s Hamburg debut next month.

What’s Happening:

In a new video, s et Designer Dane Laffrey and Director Casey Nicholaw take viewers inside the studio for a first look at the set designs for the world premiere of the new production of Disney's Hercules in Hamburg, Germany.

et Designer Dane Laffrey and Director Casey Nicholaw take viewers inside the studio for a first look at the set designs for the world premiere of the new production of Disney's in Hamburg, Germany. Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Animation Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. Disney's Hercules is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes – divine musical fun for young and old.

is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes – divine musical fun for young and old. The score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the original animated film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance.” The pair also wrote new songs for this stage version.

The stage adaptation was written by Olivier Award nominee Kwame Kwei-Armah and Tony Award winner Robert Horn, and directed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, who also staged the Broadway hit Aladdin . That means audiences can look forward to a night full of entertainment, effects, and emotions.

. That means audiences can look forward to a night full of entertainment, effects, and emotions. The original animated film on which it is based, Hercules is a musical comedy fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and is the 35th full-length feature film from the studio. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the movie is an American fantasy tale loosely based on Ancient Greco-Roman mythology, more specifically the adventures of Heracles (known in the movie by his Roman Name, Hercules), the son of Zeus and was originally released in June of 1997.

is a musical comedy fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and is the 35th full-length feature film from the studio. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the movie is an American fantasy tale loosely based on Ancient Greco-Roman mythology, more specifically the adventures of Heracles (known in the movie by his Roman Name, Hercules), the son of Zeus and was originally released in June of 1997. Disney’s Hercules is set to begin performances in Hamburg on March 10th, 2024.