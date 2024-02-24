New Video Shares Look at Set Design Of Disney’s “Hercules” in Hamburg

A new video shared by Broadway World shows off the new sets of Disney’s Hercules ahead of the musical’s Hamburg debut next month.
- In a new video, set Designer Dane Laffrey and Director Casey Nicholaw take viewers inside the studio for a first look at the set designs for the world premiere of the new production of Disney's Hercules in Hamburg, Germany.
- Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Animation Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. Disney's Hercules is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes – divine musical fun for young and old.
- The score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the original animated film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance.” The pair also wrote new songs for this stage version.
- The stage adaptation was written by Olivier Award nominee Kwame Kwei-Armah and Tony Award winner Robert Horn, and directed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, who also staged the Broadway hit Aladdin. That means audiences can look forward to a night full of entertainment, effects, and emotions.
- The original animated film on which it is based, Hercules is a musical comedy fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and is the 35th full-length feature film from the studio. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the movie is an American fantasy tale loosely based on Ancient Greco-Roman mythology, more specifically the adventures of Heracles (known in the movie by his Roman Name, Hercules), the son of Zeus and was originally released in June of 1997.
- Disney’s Hercules is set to begin performances in Hamburg on March 10th, 2024.
