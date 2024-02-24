New Video Shares Look at Set Design Of Disney’s “Hercules” in Hamburg

by |
Tags: , ,

A new video shared by Broadway World shows off the new sets of Disney’s Hercules ahead of the musical’s Hamburg debut next month.

What’s Happening:

  • In a new video, set Designer Dane Laffrey and Director Casey Nicholaw take viewers inside the studio for a first look at the set designs for the world premiere of the new production of Disney's Hercules in Hamburg, Germany.
  • Inspired by the 1997 animated film of the same name from Walt Disney Animation Studios, viewers can expect a brand new musical adventure. Disney's Hercules is the story of a demigod who embarks on a quest for his place in the world. The musical guarantees great feelings, rousing music, powerful voices, spectacular stage sets, and elaborate costumes – divine musical fun for young and old.
  • The score, written by Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy winners Alan Menken and David Zippel, includes all the R&B and gospel hits known from the original animated film, including the Oscar-nominated song “Go the Distance.” The pair also wrote new songs for this stage version.

  • The stage adaptation was written by Olivier Award nominee Kwame Kwei-Armah and Tony Award winner Robert Horn, and directed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, who also staged the Broadway hit Aladdin. That means audiences can look forward to a night full of entertainment, effects, and emotions.
  • The original animated film on which it is based, Hercules is a musical comedy fantasy adventure film produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios and is the 35th full-length feature film from the studio. Directed by Ron Clements and John Musker, the movie is an American fantasy tale loosely based on Ancient Greco-Roman mythology, more specifically the adventures of Heracles (known in the movie by his Roman Name, Hercules), the son of Zeus and was originally released in June of 1997.
  • Disney’s Hercules is set to begin performances in Hamburg on March 10th, 2024.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

 

Tony Betti
Originally from California where he studied a dying artform (hand-drawn animation), Tony has spent most of his adult life in the theme parks of Orlando. When he’s not writing for LP, he’s usually watching and studying something animated or arguing about “the good ole’ days” at the parks.
View all articles by Tony Betti